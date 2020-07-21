HBSE 12th Result 2020 toppers: Arts student Manisha tops Haryana board Class 12 exam with 499 out of 500 marks

The topper in the commerce category was Pushpa who scored 498, whereas Bhavna Yadav scored the highest in the Science stream with 496 out of 500 marks

HBSE 12th Result 2020 toppers: A girl student named Manisha bagged the first position in Haryana Board Class 12 examination after securing 499 out of 500 marks, reports said.

According to News18, she is also the Arts stream topper.

Pushpa topped the Commerce stream scoring 498 out of 500 in the exam, a report in Hindustan Times said. Whereas, Bhavna Yadav topped in the Science category scoring 496 out of 500 marks, the report added.

Of the total 2.25 lakh students who appeared for the Haryana Class 12 examination 2020, 80.34 percent cleared it, with girls outshining boys with a margin of 11.24 percent.

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) announced the scores at a press conference on Tuesday for all the Class 12 streams.

The result, however, is not yet available on the board's official website bseh.org.in. Once uploaded, students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their scores.

Steps to check HBSE 12th Result 2020 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website - bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Exam results'

Step 3: Select 'Haryana 12th result 2020' from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 5: Hit on 'Submit'

Step 6: Your HBSE 12th result will be displayed on screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out for further reference

Last year the Haryana board Class 12 result was declared on 15 May. 74.48 percent of the total students had passed the exam. The toppers had scored 494 marks out of 500. Shiv Kumar from Palwal and Shivani from Faridabad were the joint toppers of Haryana Class 10 board exam last year. While, Mansi from Palwal came in state.