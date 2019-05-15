HBSE 12th Result 2019 declared: Haryana board releases Class 12 scores; steps to check on official website bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Board of School Education Haryana announced the Class 12 board exam 2019 results today (15 May). Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their score on the board's official website bseh.org.in.

Around 2 lakh students appeared for the exam this year between 7 March and 3 April. However, 4, 442 cases of malpractices were reported during the Haryana board exams, because of which HBSE had to re-conduct some exams for both Class 10 and Class 12. These exams were held on 4 April and 5 April.

Follow LIVE updates here

Here is how to check HBSE Class 12 Exam Results 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board, bseh.org

Step 2: Select the link on the homepage which says Class 12th Board Result 2019

Step 3: Enter Roll number and other information

Step 4: Click on submit button to proceed

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it for further reference

In 2018, 222,388 students appeared for the HBSE Class 12 exams and 141,973 cleared it. Naveen and Heena were the toppers of the Haryana Class 12 exams 2018 with 98.2 percent (491/500).

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.