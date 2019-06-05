You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

'Have a blessed Eid al-Fitr': Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi, world leaders, sportsmen wish 'Muslim brothers' on Eid

India FP Staff Jun 05, 2019 10:10:05 IST

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr being celebrated the world over on Wednesday, 5 June, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, political leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, as well as celebrities took to Twitter to wish people the best on the day of the festival.

The volume of messages on social media on Eid also got the hashtags #EidMubarak and #EidUlFitr trending.

Among the prominent names from around the world who conveyed their Eid greetings are Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, UK's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, British prime minister Theresa May,

The president, who tweeted about Eid on Tuesday night, said this festival "strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity, and compassion".

"Have a blessed Id-ul-Fitr," Modi said on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi conveyed his best wishes on the "auspicious occasion" of Eid.

"May the pious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society," Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

Sand Artist Sudarshan Patnaik commemorated the occasion, as well.

Here are the Eid wishes from world leaders:

Even footballer Mesut Ozil wished his "Muslim brothers and sisters around the world".

Sports teams, such as the IPL team Mumbai Indians and football club Manchester City, also wished fans on Twitter.

Eid celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the month of Ramzan.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 10:10:05 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile


Cricket Scores