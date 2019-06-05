'Have a blessed Eid al-Fitr': Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi, world leaders, sportsmen wish 'Muslim brothers' on Eid

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr being celebrated the world over on Wednesday, 5 June, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, political leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, as well as celebrities took to Twitter to wish people the best on the day of the festival.

The volume of messages on social media on Eid also got the hashtags #EidMubarak and #EidUlFitr trending.

Among the prominent names from around the world who conveyed their Eid greetings are Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, UK's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, British prime minister Theresa May,

The president, who tweeted about Eid on Tuesday night, said this festival "strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity, and compassion".

#EidMubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. The festival of Idu’l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. May this happy occasion bring joy and prosperity to everyone’s lives #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2019

"Have a blessed Id-ul-Fitr," Modi said on Twitter.

Have a blessed Id-ul-Fitr. pic.twitter.com/71R9GMW3Tf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

Rahul Gandhi conveyed his best wishes on the "auspicious occasion" of Eid.

#EidMubarak and my best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of #EidulFitr pic.twitter.com/0lBpD1SL3O — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 5, 2019

"May the pious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society," Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

May the pious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society . #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/w3aIShJ59s — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 5, 2019

Heartiest wishes to all on the occasion of #EidUlFitr Religion is a matter of personal faith but festivals are universal. Let us preserve this spirit of unity and live together in peace and harmony. #EidMubarak — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 4, 2019

To all my Muslim brethren, #EidMubarak! On this happy occasion, I wish you and your family, good health, happiness and prosperity. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 5, 2019

May the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr deepen the spirit of brotherhood and bring happiness & peace to all. #EidMubarak — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 5, 2019

May the pious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr bring peace, prosperity and harmony in every part of the world. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/AFEeS2M1Wg — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 5, 2019

Sand Artist Sudarshan Patnaik commemorated the occasion, as well.

#EidMubarak ! Wishing all who are celebrating a happy and peaceful #EidAlFitr. pic.twitter.com/wzbsOpkDrd — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 4, 2019

Here are the Eid wishes from world leaders:

Wishing all those celebrating the end of Ramadan a joyful Eid al-Fitr. Eid Mubarak! https://t.co/wUwWS9KgMR pic.twitter.com/NcmqlzW9dh — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 3, 2019

I wish #EidMubarak to Muslims in the UK and around the world. During Ramadan I was invited to several Iftars where I shared a meal and broke fast with people of all faiths and none. The Iftar in Finsbury Park was an incredible celebration of our diverse community coming together. pic.twitter.com/p12mpRx5Iu — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 4, 2019

Sending my very best wishes to Muslims in the UK and around the world celebrating the festival of Eid al-Fitr. #EidMubarak⁠https://t.co/FhznebjVi4 pic.twitter.com/z9iKyMyRBn — Theresa May (@theresa_may) June 4, 2019

Eid Mubarak to the people of UAE and the Muslim and Arab world. May we all celebrate a peaceful and blessed Eid. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 3, 2019

Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating today (and to those who will celebrate tomorrow). Have a peaceful time with family and friends. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 4, 2019

Even footballer Mesut Ozil wished his "Muslim brothers and sisters around the world".

Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters around the world. ❤🙏🏼🕌 || Herkese mutlu bayramlar dilerim ☪🙏🏼 || عـــيدكم مــــبارك #M1Ö #EidAlFitr pic.twitter.com/VMeydkvgq8 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) June 4, 2019

Sports teams, such as the IPL team Mumbai Indians and football club Manchester City, also wished fans on Twitter.

Eid celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the month of Ramzan.