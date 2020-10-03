Hathras gangrape: Yogi Adityanath govt recommends CBI probe, but victim's kin demand SC-monitored inquiry

Adityanath's recommendation comes hours after Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police HC Awasthi meeting the victim's family

Facing nationwide outrage on the handling of the Hathras gangrape and murder of a Dalit girl, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the case.

The 19-year-old Dalit girl who was brutally gang-raped in her village on 14 September, succumbed to her injuries on 29 September.

Adityanath's recommendation came hours after Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police HC Awasthi met the victim's family at their home, and days after the local police 'forced' cremation of the girl's body in the dead of night.

"Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji has ordered the CBI to conduct a probe into the entire Hathras case," the chief minister's office tweeted.

Reacting to the announcement, the family members of the victim said they want a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry.

After meeting the victim's family on Saturday, Awasthi said that the SIT will look into all issues raised by the gangrape victim's family, and the strictest action will be taken against the culprits.

A decision has also been taken for providing security permanently in the village, the senior official said.

"It is an extremely sad incident. We met everyone in the family. We spoke to them and assured them that the strictest action would be taken against all those found guilty," Awasthi told reporters.

"The SIT inquiry is on and it will continue to do its work. The family members have raised certain issues. Whatever points and the complaints they have raised, the SIT will note them, and we will make all efforts to ensure that each of them is addressed," Awasthi said, without elaborating.

The officer had said that they will submit a report to the chief minister.

The visit by the two top officials came as a massive controversy raged over the incident with the opposition targeting the Adityanath government.

"The first report of the SIT was received yesterday evening and within two hours orders were issued for the suspension of the then SP, CO, inspector, senior sub-inspector and constable," Awasthi said.

The victim, who was attacked on 14 September, died of her grievous injuries in the early hours of Tuesday in a Delhi hospital and was cremated in the dead of night near her home on Wednesday with her family alleging that they were forced to carry out her last rites by local police.

Another case of a Dalit woman's death after alleged rape has surfaced in the state. The woman died in Balrampur on her way to the hospital.

Taking to the Twitter on Friday, Adityanath said, "Total destruction of those who even think of harming the self-respect of women in UP is inevitable."

"They will get such a punishment that will set an example for future. The UP government is committed to the safety and development of mothers and daughters," he said, adding that "this is his government's resolve and promise".