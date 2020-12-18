Hathras case: CBI files chargesheet against four accused on counts of gangrape, murder

The Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on 14 September. She had died on 29 September at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment

Nearly three months after the alleged gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras came to light, the CBI on Friday filed a charge sheet in a local court invoking gangrape and murder against the four accused.

The Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on 14 September. She had died on 29 September at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment.

The Hathras police had cremated her body in the dead of the night near her home on 30 September, triggering outrage across the country. Her family alleged they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

After months of investigation, the agency on Friday invoked charges of gangrape and murder against Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu and the local court in Hathras has taken cognisance, lawyer for the accused told reporters outside a court in Uttar Pradesh.

The police has also invoked charges against the accused under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the NDTV reported.

The agency has looked into the role of accused Sandeep, Luvkush, Ravi and Ramu who are in judicial custody, officials said.

They were also put through different forensic tests at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar, they said. The CBI investigators had also met doctors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, where the victim was treated after the alleged gangrape on 14 September, they said.

The team has already recorded statements of family members of the victim.

The Yogi Adityanath Government had faced a lot of flak for the case after local officials were quoted as saying that "no rape had taken place". The case was later transferred to the CBI. The CBI had constituted a team to probe the incident and handed over the probe to its Ghaziabad unit.

In October, the Supreme Court had said that the Allahabad High Court will monitor the CBI probe.

The CBI had on 25 November furnished a status report of the rape case before The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court and said the probe will be over by 10 December. However, on 16 December, the probing agency had sought an extension after it failed to file a status report of the probe.

The Lucknow Bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Rajan Roy is set to hear the case again on 27 January.

With inputs from PTI