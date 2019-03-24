Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins Congress; likely to contest against Hema Malini from Mathura

New Delhi: Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joined the Congress on Saturday.

According to sources, Chaudhary was formally inducted into the party at Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar's residence in Delhi.

Speculation is rife that she could be fielded from Mathura to take on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hema Malini. Chaudhary later met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary in charge of east Uttar Pradesh.

