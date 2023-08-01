Haryana's Nuh violence: Seems a big conspiracy, says CM Khattar; 70 arrested, 44 FIRs registered

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that around 44 FIRs have been registered and 70 people have been taken into custody in connection with the violent clashes that broke out in Nuh district on Monday.

Tensions escalated in Nuh, Gurugram, and other parts of Haryana, after a group of young men stopped a religious procession – Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra – carried out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) at Khedla Mod and started pelting stones.

‘Big conspiracy behind Nuh violence’

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar condemned the violence in Nuh and said, “There seems to be a big conspiracy behind this.”

“This is an unfortunate incident. A Yatra was being organised during which some people conspired an attack Yatris and police. Violent incidents were reported at several places…,” the Chief Minister said.

“Heavy police have been deployed in Nuh and nearby areas. Curfew has also been imposed in Nuh and Section 144 has been imposed in some places,” Khattar said.

44 FIRs registered, 70 arrested

The Haryana Chief Minister further informed that around 44 FIRs have been registered and 70 people have been taken into custody.

“Strict actions will be taken against them. So far five people have lost their lives including two police officials. We will provide all possible assistance to them,” Khattar said.

The Haryana Chief Minister appealed to the common people to maintain peace in the district of Nuh.

'Nuh, the main affected area'

ADGP, Mamta Singh, said, "Nuh was the main affected area... Outside Nuh, no big incidents have happened... there were small incidents of violence, we have registered FIR and investigation is underway... We have arrested a large number of people... We have appealed everyone to come forward if they have any information that can help us in investigation or identify the rioters."

Nuh disconnected from social media

In order to restrict the spread of rumours, amid the escalating tension, internet services in Nuh and few other neighbouring districts – Sohna, Pataudi, Manesar have been suspended.

As many as 20 companies of Paramilitary forces, including senior state officers, have been deployed in the district on Tuesday.

"We've divided the district into subsectors and formed joined teams of inspectors and magistrates so that we can instil normalcy as soon as possible," Nuh DC Prashant Pawar said.

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram

On Tuesday, Anjuman Jama Masjid, a mosque situate in Gurugram sector 57 was torched and the nabi imam was allegedly killed by a mob of 70-80 people.

"We have identified some of the accused and action will be taken soon,” DCP (East) Nitish Aggarwal said.

“The naib imam and another man were badly injured and taken to the hospital. The imam reportedly had stab injuries,” the DCP added.

What triggered the violence in Nuh?

Violence broke out in Nuh after a group of young men stopped a religious procession in Khedla Mod which was organised by VHP. Both the sides came to loggerheads and stones were pelted, cars were set on fire.

To bring the situation under control, Home Guards stepped in but were shot at by the protestors.

Reportedly, the violence triggered after Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar circulated a video on Sunday, in which he announced that he would be part of the procession and urged people to join in large numbers.

Though Manesar did not attend the procession his video message provoked locals in Nuh, who have been for long demanding his arrest.

Who is Manu Manesar?

Manu Manesar is a cow vigilante who is accused of lynching two Muslim men. He has been absconding since February after the killings.

Over 100 vehicles were set ablaze and scared of the situation, people sort refuge in the Nalkeshwar Temple from where the procession was scheduled to begin.

More than 150 new two-wheelers were looted from a showroom in the violence-hit area. Miscreant, who went on a rampage, also attacked a police station built about two years ago.

But, how did Nuh violence spread to Gurugram?

Police efforts failed to pacify the mob seething in anger. They continued to damage government and private vehicles. Within couple of hours after Nuh, rioting was reported from the Gurugram-Sohna highway, where cars were set on fire and stones were pelted at the police.

On Tuesday morning, a mosque in Gurugram was set on fire and a naib iman was killed.

Schools closed in Haryana

In the wake of the clashes in Nuh, all educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centers in Gurugram, Faridabad districts were shut on Tuesday.

