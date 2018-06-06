You are here:
Haryana youth electrocuted while listening to music on mobile phone which was charging

India IANS Jun 06, 2018 20:31:01 IST

Chandigarh: A youth in Haryana has been electrocuted while he was listening to music using headphones while the mobile phone was being charged, police said on Wednesday.

Representational image. Reuters

Thath Singh, 22, a resident of Pandyo village in Yamunanagar district, around 100 kilometre from Chandigarh, died on Tuesday of the electric shock received through the headphones.

Police officials said the incident took place when the victim put his phone on charging and started listening to music.

At that time, there was no electricity supply in his house. As he was listening to the music, the electricity supply was restored and he got an electric shock.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Yamunanagar town as he was critical. However, the doctors could not save him.

His body was handed over to the family on Wednesday after postmortem.


