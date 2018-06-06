You are here:
Haryana won't supply additional water to Delhi; new dams should be constructed fast, says CM Manohar Lal Khattar

India IANS Jun 06, 2018 11:12:00 IST

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that his state will not be able to supply additional water to the national capital.

File image of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. PTI

"Haryana is already supplying to Delhi 120 cusecs more than its allocation of water and will not be able to supply more up to 30 June. Thereafter, the situation would depend on the availability of water," Khattar said in New Delhi after his meeting with Union Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Apprising Gadkari about various water-related issues Haryana had with other neighbouring states, Khattar sought the Central government's intervention in solving them and was assured that it would help, a Haryana government spokesman said.

Khattar also urged the Central government to accelerate the pace of construction works of dams namely, Renuka, Kisau and Lakhwar in Himachal Pradesh for the supply of water to Haryana and Delhi.

"With the construction of these dams, there will be more availability of water in Yamuna River," he pointed out.

The chief minister apprised Gadkari about the written communication sent to the Punjab chief minister regarding construction of dams to stop the water that is flowing to Pakistan. "The Central government should discuss take up this matter with Punjab government," he added.


