Haryana Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2021: Notification released for five vacancies; apply at haryanaassembly.gov.in

The Haryana Vidhan Sabha has issued notification for the recruitment of telephone attendant, clerk, telephone operator, and Hindi typist. The last date to submit the application form is 15 April.

Eligible candidates can download the form by visiting the official website haryanaassembly.gov.in. They can submit the form along with the required documents to the Secretary, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, Chandigarh.

Candidates aged 17 to 42 years are eligible for the posts, however, upper age limit relaxations for candidates from Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, other backward class, and Ex-Serviceman is given as per the rules/government instructions.

Aspirants can check the vacancy and salary details here:

Telephone Operator: 01 Post (Rs 25,500 (Level 4)

Telephone Attendant: 01 Post Rs 25,500 (Level 4)

Hindi Typist: 01 Post Rs 19,900 (Level 2)

Clerk: 02 Posts Rs 19,900 (Level 2)

Eligibility criteria:

Telephone Operator: Candidates must be 10th pass and must have a good hearing ability to converse fluently in Hindi and English, should be free from colour blindness and have a clear voice. They must also have office experience of more than one year or practical experience in operating the PBX.

Hindi Typist: Aspirants must have passed Class 10 with first division or Class 12 with Second Division or Graduate of a recognised University.

Telephone Attendant: Matric (1st division) or graduate from a recognised University and must have fluency in English and Hindi speaking.

Ex-Servicemen: Matric or an experience of 15 years in the Indian Army and Army Certificate Class-I. Must have a speed of 25 words per minute in Hindi typing and knowledge of Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matric or Higher Education.

Clerk: Aspirants must have passed Class 10 with First Division or Class 12 with Second Division or Graduate of a recognised University.

Ex-Servicemen: Matric or an experience of 15 years in army and Army Certificate Class-I.