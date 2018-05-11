Haryana tourist goes missing in south Kashmir; had arrived with 14 others to visit Vaishno Devi shrine

Srinagar: A tourist from Haryana, who allegedly is a drug addict, has disappeared from south Kashmir on Thursday evening, police said.

Rahul Basan, a resident of Kundli in Sonipat district on the Delhi-Haryana border, went missing from the Mattan temple in Anantnag district, they added.

Basan came to the state with 14 others from Faridabad to visit the Vaishno Devi shrine and other places, police said.

According to the statements of the members of the group, Basan was facing marital discord and had been constantly using drugs. He never participated in any of the prayers.

When the entire group was engaged in prayer inside the Mattan temple in south Kashmir, which is the second sun temple after Konark temple in Odisha, Basan stepped out of the temple and was not found later, as told to the police.

Police have registered a complaint and is looking for him.

Basan's disappearance sparked panic among the police as one tourist hailing from Tamil Nadu had died in a stone-pelting incident on 7 May on the outskirts of Srinagar.