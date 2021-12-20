Haryana TET 2021: BSEH releases answer key; check bseh.org.in

The window for raising an objection regarding a question given in the question paper booklet or to challenge an answer given in the answer key, will be open for applicants from 20 to 24 December up to 5 pm

The Board of School Education, Haryana, has released draft answer keys for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (BSEH HTET) for PRT (Level – 1), TGT (Level-2) and PGT (Level-3). Candidates who did the BSEH HTET 2021 exam may download and view the answer key from the official website -bseh.org.in.

Procedure to view answer key is as follows:

Visit the official website bseh.org.in

Click on link that reads, ‘Answer key HTET Examination December 2021’

Click on the desired link from Answer Key HTET PRT, TGT and PGT.

View the result and download the copy to use it in the future

Here's the direct link to answer key for HTET 2021 PRT (Level 1), TGT (Level 2) and PGT (Level -3)

As per the press notice released by the board on the official website, the draft answer keys have been released for the HTET exams which were conducted on 18 and 19 December this year.

The window for raising an objection regarding a question given in the question paper booklet or to challenge an answer given in the answer key, will be open for applicants from 20 to 24 December up to 5 pm only.

Candidates have to mention their details along with the complete question and answer against which they want to raise an objection and submit it on the board’s online website. A fee of Rs 1,000 per question has to be paid by an applicant for raising an objection.

If an objection raised by a candidate against an answer is found to be correct, the board will take it into consideration and the fee submitted for that particular question will be refunded to the applicant when the HTET 2021 results are released.

Candidates also have to keep in mind that the window for raising objections will be closed on the aforementioned date and no requests will be considered beyond the given time.

For latest updates, applicants are advised to keep checking the Board’s website.