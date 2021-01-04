Haryana TET 2020: BSEH releases answer key at bseh.org; here's how to check details

Candidates can raise their objections with the answer key by providing an appropriate representation on or before 8 January and submitting the request online

The answer key for Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 has been released by the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key by visiting bseh.org.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates have the provision of pointing out their objections with the answer key. In order to raise an objection, they will have to provide an appropriate representation on or before 8 January and submit the request online.

There is also a cost for raising objections: Rs 200 will be charged for each question. But the report added that if the objections are found to be correct by the subject experts, then the fee will be refunded.

The board will publish the final answer keys after revision of objections.

Follow these steps to check the HTET 2020 answer keys:

Step 1: Visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org

Step 2: click on the link that reads: ‘HTET -2020 ANSWER KEY FOR ALL LEVEL’ on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to another webpage where the subject-wise answer keys have been published

Step 4: Click on the subject you would like to see

Step 5: Now your answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the document and take a print out of the same for future use

Here is the direct link to check the HTET- 2020 answer key.

According to a report in The Times of India, the Haryana Board of School Education will not be accepting any objections through the offline mode. No correspondence made via mails, faxes or other offline modes will be acceptable.

Also, the 8 January deadline is final and no objection (online or offline) will be considered after this date.

To clear up their doubts, candidates can reach out to complaintshtet2020@gmail.com.