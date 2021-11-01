Haryana sub inspector (male) recruitment exam 2021: HSSC releases results; check them at hssc.gov.in
The final results were decided on the basis of a 80-mark written exam and 10 marks each on socio-economic criteria and other qualifications
The final results of the Haryana Police Sub Inspector (Male) recruitment exam 2021 have been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Candidates can check their grades at the official website at http://hssc.gov.in/.
According to the official notification, the results have been displayed category wise and merit wise in the list, with the row wise order of merit from left to right.
Steps to view Haryana Police SI (Male) recruitment 2021 results:
― Visit the official website at http://hssc.gov.in/
― Click on the link for the Male SI “Cat. No. 01” final results that is given on the main page
― The Haryana Male SI results 2021 will appear on your screen in the form of a list
― Check your results from the list and save a copy for future reference
Here's the direct link to the results
The HSSC had put out the answer key for the HSSC SI (Male) recruitment written exam 2021 on 15 October, giving time till 5 pm on 17 October to candidates to raise objections. The applicants who qualified the written exam, were shortlisted for the process of Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). After clearing these stages, applicants were called in for the process of verifying documents.
The PST and MPT of candidates took place on 23 and 24 October this year, with the document verification process taking place on 25 October. The written exam for HSSC SI (Male) was held from 26 September to 13 October.
For Male SI candidates, the eligibility criteria stated that the candidate must have graduated from a recognised university and also obtained a matriculation degree or higher qualification, with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects. The age of the candidate should be between 21 and 27 years of age on 1 June this year, barring age relaxations for certain categories.
