The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Male Constable Commando Wing (Group C) in the Police department. The registration process will begin on 14 June while the last date to apply will be 29 June. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website hssc.gov.in once the link gets activated.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 520 vacancies of Male constables in the Commando Wing (Group C).

Selection process, age limit, and qualifications

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Screening Test (PST), and a written exam that will be followed by document verification. Also, aspirants with chest measurements less than 83 cm and heights less than 175 cm will not be qualified for the selection process.

The required age limit is 18 to 21 years for the categories as of 1 June, 2021.

Applicants must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent standard from a recognised education board or institution for all the categories. They should have passed matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects or higher education.

Application fee: During registration, candidates can deposit a fee against the application form up to 5 July. For the general category, candidates have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. For SC/BC/EWS candidates, the amount is Rs 25. Meanwhile, the ex-servicemen of Haryana are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

It is important for all applicants to keep a check on the official website of HSSC (hssc.gov.in) for further updates or information.