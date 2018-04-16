Haryana Police says man honey-trapped by Pakistan's ISI arrested from Rohtak for passing information

Chandigarh: A 23-year-old man, who was honey-trapped by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was arrested from Rohtak for allegedly passing information to the Pakistani spy agency about Indian Army camps he visited for recruitment tests, police said.

Gaurav Kumar was arrested from Rohtak's Model Town area Sunday based on information received by state and central intelligence agencies, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Nain said. Kumar has been booked under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act and under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A resident of Ganaur city in Sonepat district, Kumar had befriended two women, who worked for Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence, more than a year ago on Facebook, Nain told reporters. "Preliminary investigations revealed that Gaurav was trying to get recruited in the army for a long time and had been preparing for examinations conducted by the army", he said.

Nain said the two women befriended Kumar after he told them he was working with the Indian Army. After gaining his trust, the women started communicating with him regularly. "They later asked him to work for ISI and provide information about army camps, while promising to pay him hefty sum for this. He even shared his bank account details with them. He was asked to share photo, video and other details of the military areas", Nain said.

"Whenever he went to an army recruitment camp for a test, he would share with them photos and videos of the camp through social media", he said, adding, Kumar had taken part or visited at least 18 army recruitment drives. Last month, a man who allegedly worked as a spy for the Pakistani intelligence agency was arrested in Amritsar district by the State Special Operations Cell of the Punjab Police.

Pakistan-based agencies operate a large number of fake Facebook accounts in the name of young girls who actively try to befriend unemployed young people and retired or serving officials in the armed force and subsequently try to allure them into espionage activities. Investigations were being conducted to identify and track such fake accounts, the SSOC had said earlier.