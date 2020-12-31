Haryana Police Recruitment 2021: Application for 7,298 constable posts open at hssc.gov.in
Candidates must have completed their 10+2 or equivalent examination to be eligible.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued an official notification inviting application for as many as 7,298 vacant posts as part of Haryana Police recruitment drive 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can visit hssc.gov.in to apply for the police constable posts once the application window opens on 11 January, 2021.
According to the official notice, the recruitment drive is being conducted by the HSSC for 7,298 posts of Group C of the Police department. The website link to apply will stay available only till 10 February, 2021.
Times Now reported that the vacancies are for Male Constable (General Duty), Female Constable (General Duty) along with Female Constable (Group C). The report added that the applicants must be in the age group of 18 to 25, the cut-off being 1 December, 2020.
There is also an educational criterion in place. Candidates must have completed their 10+2 or equivalent examination to be eligible. Moreover, applicants must have taken Hindi or Sanskrit as a subject in their Matric level or higher.
While there are 5,500 vacancies for the Male Constable (General Duty), the number of vacant posts for Female Constable (General Duty) is 1,100. Finally, 698 Female Constable (Group C) candidates will be recruited.
Earlier, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission had issued a notice inviting application for the constable post in August 2019 but ended up taking the notice back, reported Zee News. The report says that the commission wished to give an opportunity to the candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to apply for these vacancies and hence has issued a new notification. In the previous advertisement, 5,000 male and 1,000 female constables were being recruited and now the numbers have been considerably increased.
In every category, 10 per cent of the seats have been reserved for EWS candidates. Also, a relaxation in the upper age limit of five years has been given. Applicants are advised to refer to the advertisement for further details.
Here is the link to apply for the HSSC constable post.
