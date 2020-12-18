Haryana Open School Class 10, 12 application process for re-exam to start from 21 Dec, check at bseh.org.in

The examination will be conducted in a single session on 16 January, 2021, from 12 pm to 3 pm. The pattern and marking metric will be the same as in the annual board exam

Haryana Open School Class 10 and 12 re-appear, additional subjects, subject marks improvement application process will commence from 21 December 2020. To apply, candidates will have to visit the official website - bseh.org.in.

The examination will be conducted in a single session on 16 January 2021 from 12 pm to 3 pm. As per reports, the pattern of the exam and passing marks will be the same for compartment exam as in the annual board exam. Students will be required to obtain a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to qualify. If there will be any change in the score, the board will update the mark sheets.

For secondary exams, students appearing for the exam will be required to pay the application fee of Rs 1,000. Those registering for re-appear and complete subject marks improvement will have to pay Rs 900.

For senior secondary exams, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,050.

Reports also said that candidates submitting the online application after 9 January 2021 will have to pay a late fee. The admit card for the exam will soon be released by Board of School Education Haryana on its official website - bseh.org.in.

Check the schedule for Haryana Open School Classes 10, 12 re-appear exam here.

Candidates with disability will be getting an extra 20 minutes in one hour to answer each paper. Those appearing for the exam will have to produce valid admit card with scanned photograph, else they will not be allowed to write the test.

Students have been asked to carry their own sanitizer in a transparent bottle, maintain social distancing and cover their nose and mouth with face mask.