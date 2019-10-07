Haryana JBT Result 2019: Board of Secondary Education declares DElEd July 2019 results; check bseh.org.in to view and download scores

Haryana JBT Result 2019| The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana released the Haryana JBT result for DElEd or DEd course today (7 October, Monday) on its official website. Those candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website — bseh.org.in to check and download their result. As per the official notification available on the website, the board has also released the results for DElEd Ad. year 2016 2nd year (Re-App) exam July 2019.

Candidates can also check their result through the official result partner indiaresults.com or click on the direct link provided here

Steps to check the Haryana JBT Result 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit official website—bseh.org.in

Step 2: Look for the ‘What’s New’ section

Step 3: Click on the link for Haryana DElEd Result 2019

Step 4: Enter your exam roll number or name to check result

Step 5: Your Haryana JBT Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the result for future reference

As per Times Now, HBSE has also released the schedule for filling the application for re-appear. Candidates who wish to re-appear will be required to apply between 10 October to 24 October, 2019 to avoid late fees. Beyond 24 October, a late fee will be applicable as per the schedule shared below in the notification provided.