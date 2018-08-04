You are here:
Haryana govt to launch statewide campaign against burning crop residue; farmers who obey to be felicitated on 15 August

India Press Trust of India Aug 04, 2018 09:35:32 IST

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Friday said it will launch a massive campaign in the state to create awareness among farmers about proper management of crops residue and the ill effects of stubble burning in view of the ensuing paddy harvesting season.

This was informed by the Principal Secretary (Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare) Abhilaksh Likhi while presiding over a review meeting with officers in the field through video conference on Friday, as per an official release.

File photo of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. IBN Live

The meeting was also attended by Director (Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare department), DK Behera and Director General (Information, Public Relations and Languages) Sameer Pal Srow.

Likhi said strenuous efforts are being made for crops residue management in Haryana.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, Om Prakash Dhankar have been continuously appealing to the farmers through social, print and electronic media not to burn the stubble.

He said that those farmers, who would not burn crop residue, would be honoured by the chief minister and agriculture minister in a state-level function.

He also directed the officers to specifically honour these farmers during the Independence Day function on 15 August.

Likhi also reviewed the subsidy being given to farmers and other schemes.

He said that besides the chief minister, who is very serious about burning of crop residue in the state, the Prime Minister’s Office is also regularly monitoring in this regard.

He directed the officers to organise awareness camps in villages about crop residue management and informed the farmers about departmental schemes.

Likhi said the state government is providing 80 percent subsidy on the purchase of agriculture machinery and 50 percent subsidy in case machinery is being purchased personally. The central government has provided Rs 137 crore for the purpose.


Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 09:35 AM

