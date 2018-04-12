Haryana government to recover old-age scheme benefit from citizens who 'availed it by fake means'

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has decided to recover the benefit availed by people under 'Old Age Allowance Scheme' by suppressing true information, a government official said on Wednesday.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of state cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday. It was decided that the benefit given for the ineligible period would be recovered by the department by deducting 50 percent amount from the monthly pension of the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided that notices issued and FIRs registered against such beneficiaries would be withdrawn.

In another decision, the Haryana Cabinet approved modified scheme for hiring of buses on kilometre basis by state transport department. The buses will be hired by inviting tenders or applications from an individual, firm, company or a registered society or any other legal entity, an official release said giving details of the cabinet decision. Before entering into an agreement with the state transport department, the owner shall get the buses registered in his or her or its name in Haryana. The driver of the bus will continue to be the employee of the owner of the bus.

The transport department then shall provide conductors for the operation of the bus under whose control the bus will ply from one destination to another. The owner of the bus will exercise absolutely no operational control over the bus. The buses shall be painted as per the colour scheme approved by the department, the release said.

In another decision, the state government has started the process to set up an international airport/civil aviation hub at Hisar as the cabinet approved the sale of land measuring over 23 acre belonging to Municipal Corporation, Hisar to the civil aviation department for its construction. It also approved the proposal of the technical education department to rename the University of Science and Technology by amending the YMCA University of Science and Technology Act, 2009. The change in the name of the university has been effected for its identification as a government university.

The YMCA University of Science and Technology, Faridabad will now be known as J C Bose University of Science and Technology YMCA, Faridabad.

In yet another decision, the cabinet was informed that a state-of-art rehabilitation centre for fitment of artificial limbs shall be set up at Nawada Tigaon in Faridabad district. The cabinet also gave its approval to amend the schedule of rates under the Haryana Value Added Tax Act, 2003 regarding provisions made under it for natural gas.