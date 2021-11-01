In 2020, then Haryana chief minister Dushyant Chautala had suggested that Chandigarh could continue as a Union Territory while Punjab and Haryana could have new capitals and high court

The day is observed annually on 1 November and commemorates the formation of the state of Haryana in 1966. The state of Haryana came into being after the state of Punjab was bifurcated and Chandigarh was made the common capital of both the states.

Formation of Haryana and Punjab:

The region of Haryana was included in the region of Punjab by the British as punishment for it participating in the Revolt of 1857, according to the website of the state. The demand for statehood continued, with reorganisation of Punjab being a key demand of many leaders. During the Second Round Table Conference in 1931, the financial commissioner of the then Punjab government and secretary of the Indian delegation to the Round Table Conference, Sir Geoffrey Colbert argued for the separation of Ambala district from Punjab.

After Independence, the state of Punjab included the former British province of Punjab, while the areas of Patiala and other princely states such as Jind, Kapurthala, Nabha, Faridkot, Malerkotla and Kalsia were merged to the state in 1956.

Chandigarh as capital:

Chandigarh, envisioned as the replacement for Lahore’s position as the capital of Punjab, remained the capital of the state from 1952 to 1966. After the formation of Haryana, the city became the capital of both the states, with properties being divided in a 60:40 ration for Punjab and Haryana. Chandigarh was also declared as a Union Territory and placed under the control of the Centre.

Dispute over Chandigarh:

A long-standing dispute remains between Punjab and Haryana over the area of Chandigarh, with neither agreeing to the other’s claims over the territory.

In the 1970s, former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did agree that Chandigarh should go to Punjab and Haryana get a new capital in due course of time. The Centre even set aside Rs 10 crore for Haryana to shift out of Chandigarh and an equal amount for setting up a new capital.

The Rajiv-Longowal Accord made the decision to hand over Chandigarh to Punjab on 26 January, 1986, but was withdrawn by the Rajiv Gandhi government at the last moment.

The dispute between Punjab and Haryana over the region has continued, with Haryana demanding a separate high court, as well as 20 rooms in the Vidhan Sabha complex from Punjab. In 2020, Haryana Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala suggested that it was better if both Punjab and Haryana saw Chandigarh as a Union Territory and decided on independent High Courts and state capitals.