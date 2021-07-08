Haryana Class 10 Results: BSEH declares results for open schools; check details at bseh.org.in

This year, all open school Class 10 students from the Haryana board have cleared their exams. The minimum passing marks for students were 33 percent in all the subjects

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the Class 10 results for open school students today, 8 July. Candidates, who had appeared for the exams, can check their scorecards by visiting the official website bseh.org.in.

Earlier today, in a press conference, the Haryana board president Prof (Dr) Jagbir Singh and secretary Rajiv Prasad announced the results. During the press meet, the board president informed that the results of 20,154 secondary open school candidates (fresh category), including 13,700 boys and 6,454 girls, have been declared.

This year, all open school Class 10 students from the Haryana board have cleared their exams. The minimum passing marks for students were 33 percent in all the subjects.

Meanwhile, students who appeared for the fresh category, re-appear, Credit Transfer Policy (CTP), and mercy chance exams can also check their results on the website.

A total of 34,136 candidates appeared for the CTP/re-appear/mercy chance secondary open examinations; out of which, 20,607 are boys and 13,529 are girls.

Students can follow these simple steps to check BSEH Haryana Class 10 results for open schools:

Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the results link that appears on the homepage

Step 3: Students will then have to enter the roll number and captcha text that appears on the screen

Step 4: After submitting all details, click on search results. Within minutes, the scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates can download or take a printout of the marksheet for further use or reference

Here’s the direct link.

In Haryana’s Class 10 open school board exams, the compulsory examination papers include Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science, Science and Technology while the optional papers are Punjabi, Sanskrit, Home Science, Urdu, Physical Education, Computer Science (any one).

This year, the examination was to be conducted in the month of April but due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, it got cancelled.

