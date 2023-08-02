Haryana clashes: Petition in Supreme Court seeks to stop VHP, Bajrang Dal rallies in Delhi-NCR
Following communal clashes during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally in Haryana's Nuh on Monday, a petition has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking to stop the rallies announced by VHP and Bajrang Dal in Delhi-NCR to protest against the violence
Following communal clashes during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday, a petition has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking to stop the rallies announced by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in Delhi-NCR to protest against the violence.
According to India Today, senior advocate CU Singh filed an urgent petition before the Supreme Court to stop the rallies.
Advocate CU Singh told the Chief Justice that he requested an early hearing from Justice Aniruddha Bose, but he referred him to the CJI, added the report.
Related Articles
VHP and Bajrang Dal activists have been protesting at multiple places in the national capital against the communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram, causing traffic jams in several parts of the city.
#WATCH | Members of Bajrang Dal hold a demonstration near Delhi’s Nirman Vihar metro station after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a protest against the recent violent clashes in Haryana’s Nuh pic.twitter.com/9JocjACiXE
— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023
Police have also beefed up security at sensitive places in Delhi in the wake of clashes in neighbouring Haryana.
Videos on social media showed Bajrang Dal supporters reciting Hanuman Chalisa near the Nirman Vihar Metro Station. Later, they tried to block Vikas Marg but were removed by police.
Police used drones to keep a watch on the situation.
Calling it a volatile situation, the petitioner said that “it is an urgent matter”.
CJI then said the court will pass order immediately and asked the petitioner to go to the registrar for listing the case.
The case will shortly come up for hearing in the court.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Manipur viral video case: Sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today
The development comes as the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud-led bench is set to peruse the reply of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today
Manipur video case: Supreme Court directs CBI to hold recording of statements of victims
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to hold recording of the statements of the victims in the Manipur viral video case as it is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on the issue at 2 pm
Centre moves Supreme Court seeking extension of tenure for ED chief SK Mishra
The Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of tenure of Enforcement Directorate Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra. The top court will hear the matter on 27 July