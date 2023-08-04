Haryana clashes: Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred to Bhiwani, IPS Narendra Bijarniya to replace him

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Haryana’s Nuh district, Varun Singla, has been transferred to the state’s Bhiwani district.

Reportedly, Singla was on leave when the violent clashes broke out in Nuh on Monday during a Vishva Hindu Parishad Rally.

The SP’s transfer copy was issued late on Thursday stating that he has been transferred to the district of Bhiwani.

IPS officer Narendra Bijarniya, currently Nuh’s acting SP, has replaced Varun Singla.

At the beginning of the rally, Bijarniya was rushed from Bhiwani to Nuh owing to Singla’s leave of absence.

Also, the SP of Palwal Lokendra Singh was given additional charge to monitor the situation in Nuh during the rally, according to a report by India Today.

Before transferring to Bhiwani, Singla said on Thursday, “Light arson has been done in one mosque while short circuit seems to be the reason for the fire in the other. The police took control of the situation and are conducting raids to nab the suspects.”

Muslim community to not attend Friday namaz

Mufti Saleem Qasmi, president of Jamiat Ulama in Gurugram, has appealed to the Muslim community via a video message not to attend prayer meets in public places or gather in mosques to offer namaz.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed around Jama Masjid in Gurugram’s Sadar Bazar following an incident where a mosque in Nuh was set on fire.

3-member SIT formed to oversee investigation

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to oversee the probe into the communal clashes in the Nuh district of Haryana.

Security has been intensified in Nuh. On Thursday, paramilitary forces conducted a flag march in Nuh after a curfew was imposed in the district following the clashes. Streets wore a deserted look due to the curfew imposed in the area.

Till now, 176 arrests have been made for the communal clashes that first broke out on Monday during a Hindu religious procession in Nuh district, after rumours spread that the absconding cow vigilante Monu Maneser, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would also attend the event.