Even as the situation in Haryana remains tense after communal clashes erupted in Nuh district on Monday, the police on Thursday said that normalcy was slowly returning to the violence-hit district as no fresh incident of violence was reported.

“After the initial incident, no fresh violence has been reported. The forces have been deployed in all areas. Around 14 companies of the central paramilitary forces have been called from outside while 21 companies of the Haryana Police have also been deployed…Vigilance is being done day and night…The sense of normalisation is coming,” said Varun Singla, SP Nuh.

He said that as far as the number of FIRs registered in the district is concerned, the police have filed four fresh cases.

Communal violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday as a mob tried to stop a VHP procession by pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

On Wednesday, Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij said that social media has played a significant role in fuelling the violence in Nuh and the state government has formed a three-member committee tasked with monitoring social media activities from 21 July onwards.

“Social media has played a significant role in fuelling the violence in Nuh. In response to this concern, the state government has formed a three-member committee tasked with monitoring social media activities 21 July to onwards. Platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and others will be closely examined/scanned for any provocative posts,” an official statement quoted Vij as saying.

He said the committee will take appropriate legal action against individuals found spreading hatred or misinformation.

The minister appealed to the people to use social media responsibly and refrain from sharing inflammatory content.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Thursday partially lifted mobile internet ban from 1 pm to 4 pm in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and territorial jurisdiction of sub division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district.

With inputs from agencies