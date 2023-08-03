Haryana clashes: No fresh violence reported in Nuh, four new FIRs registered in last 24 hours, say police
Even as the situation in Haryana remains tense after communal clashes erupted in Nuh district on Monday, the police on Thursday said that normalcy was slowly returning to the violence-hit district as no fresh incident of violence was reported
Even as the situation in Haryana remains tense after communal clashes erupted in Nuh district on Monday, the police on Thursday said that normalcy was slowly returning to the violence-hit district as no fresh incident of violence was reported.
“After the initial incident, no fresh violence has been reported. The forces have been deployed in all areas. Around 14 companies of the central paramilitary forces have been called from outside while 21 companies of the Haryana Police have also been deployed…Vigilance is being done day and night…The sense of normalisation is coming,” said Varun Singla, SP Nuh.
#WATCH | On the current situation in Haryana’s Nuh district, SP Nuh, Varun Singla says, “After the initial incident, no fresh violence has been reported. The forces have been deployed in all areas. Around 14 companies of the central paramilitary forces have been called from… pic.twitter.com/V1f1X0tgrw
— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023
Related Articles
He said that as far as the number of FIRs registered in the district is concerned, the police have filed four fresh cases.
Communal violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday as a mob tried to stop a VHP procession by pelting stones and setting cars on fire.
Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.
On Wednesday, Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij said that social media has played a significant role in fuelling the violence in Nuh and the state government has formed a three-member committee tasked with monitoring social media activities from 21 July onwards.
“Social media has played a significant role in fuelling the violence in Nuh. In response to this concern, the state government has formed a three-member committee tasked with monitoring social media activities 21 July to onwards. Platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and others will be closely examined/scanned for any provocative posts,” an official statement quoted Vij as saying.
He said the committee will take appropriate legal action against individuals found spreading hatred or misinformation.
The minister appealed to the people to use social media responsibly and refrain from sharing inflammatory content.
Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Thursday partially lifted mobile internet ban from 1 pm to 4 pm in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and territorial jurisdiction of sub division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Men on bikes hurl fire bombs at two mosques in Haryana's Nuh
One of the mosque is located near Vijay Chowk and the other is located near a police station. Promptly after being informed about the attacks, fire brigades were dispatched to the scene
WATCH: Bajrang Dal members hold demonstration in Delhi to protest against Haryana communal clashes
Members of Bajrang Dal on Wednesday held a demonstration near Delhi's Nirman Vihar metro station to protest against the communal violence that erupted during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally in Haryana's Nuh two days ago
Haryana clashes: Petition in Supreme Court seeks to stop VHP, Bajrang Dal rallies in Delhi-NCR
Following communal clashes during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally in Haryana's Nuh on Monday, a petition has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking to stop the rallies announced by VHP and Bajrang Dal in Delhi-NCR to protest against the violence