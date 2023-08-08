Haryana clashes: Congress delegation denied permission to visit violence-hit Nuh

Days after communal clashes erupted in Haryana’s Nuh during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally killing six people, the authorities on Tuesday denied permission to Congress delegation to visit the violence-hit area to prevent any kind of disruption.

Nuh SP Narendra Bijarniya informed that the permission has been denied as Section 144 is still in place in the district.

#WATCH | Haryana: After the Congress delegation decided to visit Nuh district, SP Nuh, Narendra Bijarniya says, “The permission has been denied because section 144 has been imposed in the district. The administration is making all efforts to help the victims…The work of the… https://t.co/yq1wpqvWwk pic.twitter.com/tqESstkgXO — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

“The administration is making all efforts to help the victims…The work of the administration will be increased if a political visit takes place…The situation is heading towards complete normalcy. To prevent any kind of disruption, we are requesting them to arrange their visit after the situation turns completely normal,” said Bijarniya.

Senior Haryana Congress leaders led by party’s state unit chief Udai Bhan were to visit Nuh district on Tuesday.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed after communal clashes broke out in Nuh when some people allegedly pelted stones on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on 31 July . The violence also spread to neighbouring Gurugram.

“A delegation of senior party leaders led by Haryana Congress president Chaudhary Udai Bhan will visit Nuh on Tuesday where it will meet the violence-affected victims and the people of the of the area” a statement issued by the party’s state unit said on Monday.

Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be part of the delegation, it said.

“The purpose of this visit is to re-establish peace and brotherhood in the area and find out the truth,” it said.

The Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence under the supervision of a high court judge.

Targeting the BJP-JJP government, Hooda said if it had taken “proper steps” on time and the sensitivity of the situation seriously, the violence would not have happened.

He alleged that the government has proved to be a “complete failure” in fulfilling its responsibility.

A judicial inquiry is necessary to ensure that the guilty in the case are not spared and no innocent person faces any trouble, Hooda said.

Haryana Congress chief Bhan claimed that there is a lack of coordination between the chief minister and the home Minister on the Nuh issue.

“The chief minister says the police cannot provide security to all and the home minister says he cannot respond to questions on the violence…In such a situation, the question before the people of the state is, who is responsible for the law and order,” he said.

Bhan said the Congress will not allow the BJP-JJP government “to play with the lives and the property of the people as well as the brotherhood and harmony of the state”.

With inputs from agencies