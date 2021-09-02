Candidates can call on the helpline number 022-61306209 for necessary rectification in the admit card. Rectification window will be open till 8 September

The Haryana Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2021 admit cards have been released by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC). Registered candidates can now access their hall tickets by visiting the official website hpsc.gov.in. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on 12 September.

The official notice reads, "Candidates who find any error which is attributable to the Commission, with respect to name, category, date of birth in the admit card can contact at helpline 022-61306209 for necessary rectification in the admit card".

Candidates can follow these steps to access the admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPSC - hpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under the 'Download Admit Card' tab on the homepage, click on the link "Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of HCS (Ex Br) & Other Allied Services Preliminary Examination - 2021"

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the application number or login ID, password, and security pin

Step 4: After submission of login details, the Haryana Civil Services Prelims admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the details and save a copy of the hall ticket. Take a printout

Here's the direct link for the admit cards.

Applicants can request for rectification in the hall tickets till 8 September. The CS and other Allied Services preliminary exam will be held in two shifts - 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Initially, the exam was slated to take place on 28 August, however, got delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.