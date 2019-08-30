You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Haryana chief minister to launch Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana today; scheme aims to provide social security to families in state

India Asian News International Aug 30, 2019 11:33:35 IST

  • Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will launch Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana from Red Bishop, Panchkula on 30 August

  • The scheme is being launched with a vision of 'Surakshit Parivar', 'Shashakt Parivar', 'Samridh Parivar', to provide social security to lakhs of families in the state

  • An official spokesman said that in order to provide social security benefits to eligible families, the state government is starting this important scheme to provide people with the facility of life insurance or accidental insurance, crop insurance and pension related benefits

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will launch Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana from Red Bishop, Panchkula on 30 August.

Haryana chief minister to launch Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana today; scheme aims to provide social security to families in state

File image of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. PTI

The scheme is being launched with a vision of 'Surakshit Parivar', 'Shashakt Parivar', 'Samridh Parivar', to provide social security to lakhs of families in the state.

Giving this information on Thursday, an official spokesman said that in order to provide social security benefits to eligible families, the state government is starting this important scheme to provide people with the facility of life insurance or accidental insurance, crop insurance and pension related benefits.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 11:33:35 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores