Haryana Board to cut syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 to 'reduce mental pressure on students'

The Board of School Education Haryana, or BSEH, will be reducing the syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12 in the present academic session of 2020-2021.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the announcement on reduction of syllabus was made by Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal. The minister said that the step has been taken to reduce the mental pressure on students.

"Although the state government has made adequate arrangements to impart online education. In order to reduce mental pressure on students, now the state government has decided to reduce the syllabus for the academic session 2020-21 in schools affiliated to the Board of School Education Haryana following the pattern of CBSE,” the report quoted Kanwar Pal as saying.

The minister said that to reduce the syllabus, the state government has instructed the BSEH to set up a committee by coordinating with SCERT, Gurugram. The Board has been asked to put up the proposal within a week after exploring all the possibilities.

A report by The Times of India mentioned that the syllabus that has been taught online to the students of classes 9 to 12 should be included in the syllabus to benefit them.

According to PTI, the state education minister said that the schools remained closed across Haryana during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown because of which regular classes could be held.

Earlier this week, the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, slashed the syllabi for classes 9 to 12 by, at least, 30 percent to make up for the days lost in academic year 2020-21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.