Haryana Board Class 10 result 2020 toppers: Hisar girl Rishita tops 10th board exam with 500 marks; 64.59% students pass

Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2020 declared | Rishita, a student of Tagore Senior Secondary School n Narnaund, Hisar, topped the Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) Class 10 examination, reports said.

According to Indian Express, Rishita scored 500 marks the Haryana board Class 10 exam.

The second position went to five students from Hisar — Uma, Kalpana, Nikita Maruti Sawant, Sneha, Ankita, said a report in Nai Dunia. While Uma, Kalpana and Sneha are students of Tagore Senior Secondary School in Narnaund, Nikita is a student of GNJN Girls High School and Ankita is a student of DN High School in Khanda Kheri.

They all scored 499, the Indian Express report said.

The third position went to nine students - Chahak, Rohit, Kumari Kiran Kumawat, Himanshi, Anshu, Manu, Bhumika, Saloni and Garvita, the report added.

The pass percentage this year was better than what was seen in 2019 with 64.59 percent students clearing the matric exam.

In 2019, four students — Himanshu from Jhajjhar, Isha and Shalini from Kaithal, and Sanju from Panipat _ had topped the BSEH Secondary School Examination, according to reports. The four toppers had scored 497 marks out of 500.

In 2019, Haryana had witnessed an improvement in pass percentage with 57.39 percent clearing the Class 10 exam. Girls had outperformed boys in the 219 Class 10 board exams. While 62 percent girls passed the exams in 2019, the pass percentage for boys stood at 53 percent.

According to reports, the result will soon be made available on the board's official website results.bseh.org.in. Once uploaded, students will be able to download the score from the website.

Here's how too check the result on the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official BSEH result website results.bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the home page, select 10th Regular March 2020 or Class 10 Board Result 2020 under 'course' section on the left hand side.

Step 3: Enter Roll number and other information on the right-hand side box

Step 4: Click on submit button to proceed

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it for further reference