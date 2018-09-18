Haryana AAP chief's shocker on Rewari: 'Will pay Rs 20L to any BJP leader who allows misdeeds on themselves by 10 people'

Rohtak: The Haryana chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Naveen Jaihind, triggered a controversy on Tuesday when he said his party is willing to pay Rs 20 lakh to any Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader for allowing "kukarm" (misdeeds) on them by 10 people.

"I offer to pay Rs 20 lakh to BJP politicians if they allow kukarm on themselves by 10 people. Are they valuing someone's honour at Rs 2 lakh?" Jaihind asked, condemning the compensation given to the Rewari gangrape survivor's family by the Manohar Lal Khattar government, which the family returned.

Jaihind also accused the state government of ineptitude in its handling of the case.

Attacking the Haryana government, the AAP leader said the state is being run by the "Kauravas", where women are being assaulted every day, while the chief minister is acting like the blind king "Dhritasrashtra".

Jaihind said: "Our Chief Minister Khattar has become a Dhritarashtra. The Haryana government has completely failed. It's 'Kaurava' rule in the state."

AAP leader Atishi later attempted to clarify Jaihind's remarks. Speaking to reporters, she said what he had highlighted about women's safety in Haryana was valid, but he framed his statement incorrectly.

A 19-year-old girl from Rewari was abducted and gang-raped after being drugged on Wednesday in Haryana's Narnaul area. In the FIR registered at Kanina, the police identified three accused — Pankaj, Manish, and Nishu Phogat. Pankaj is a defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan's Kota. Khattar has directed the police to take stringent action against the accused.

With inputs from ANI