In a bold move to highlight natural beauty and the power of superior technology, Harper’s Bazaar has chosen to publish its latest cover shoot of body-positivity with activist and actress, Jameela Jamil which is completely unedited and shot on a unique choice of device.

The natural images show Jameela in a series of high-fashion outfits against backdrops of compelling cityscapes, producing empowering and feminine visuals that strongly resonate with today’s social climate.

Harper’s Bazaar is known for its impactful covers and meaningful content. Aiming to be a forerunner in promoting a more diverse environment in the fashion and beauty industry, it has enlisted outspoken activist Jameela as the face of their ‘Body Issue’.

In a bold move, the magazine has also chosen to feature unedited images for this shoot and, in a novel yet modern twist, the pictures have been expertly shot on a smartphone that is creating a buzz in the tech world - the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus 7.

When it comes to technical expertise, OnePlus has always been a game changer in the telecommunications arena, with features and specifications to rival the best in the business at affordable prices. This is a mantra that aligns with the authenticity of the Harper’s Bazaar cover story on promoting the beauty in reality, ignoring the persuasion to be swayed by tall claims and focussing on actual results speaking for themselves.

The results, in this case, are the outstanding images produced by this brand new offering from OnePlus, which is said to house 3x optical zoom and have the addition of a third lens on the rear of the device, among the list of its many admirable features.

With this brilliant new smartphone, even novice photographers have the ability to get fashion-forward shots at their fingertips - no touch ups, additional equipment or added software required.

OnePlus 7 will officially launch internationally and in India on May 14, in an elaborate event hosted in Bangalore and live streamed for fans all over.

