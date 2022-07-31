Hariyali Teej 2022: Find puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and significance

Devotees believe that on this day Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva bless them with prosperity and wellbeing

Hariyali Teej is one of the most famous festivals of the Hindus. It is celebrated by women in north India and dedicated to the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this day, married women observe a fast for the well-being of their husbands. They perform a sacred song and dance ritual to welcome the monsoon.

There are three teejs that are grandly celebrated throughout the year - the first being Hariyali Teej, the second Kajari Teej and the third Hartalika Teej. As the festival is celebrated during monsoon – a time when the surroundings are lush green and beautiful, it is called Hariyali Teej.

Hariyali Teej, which is also known as Sawan Teej and Shravani Teej, will be observed on 31 July, this year (Sunday). According to the Hindu Calendar, Hariyali Teej is marked on the third day (Tritiya) of Shukla paksha in Shravan/ Sawan month.

Shubh Muhurat:

The festival will begin on 31 July 2022 at 2:59 am and will end on 1 August 2022 at 4:18 am. The puja timing is from 6:30 am to 8:33 am while the Pradosh Puja can be done in the evening from 6:33 am to 8:51 pm.

Puja Vidhi:

-Women need to wake up early in the morning and take bath.

-After wearing new or clean clothes, they need to take a vow to worship and observe a fast.

-Then clean the place of worship and wash the idols od Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with Ganga water.

-Place them on a pedestal over a red cloth.

-Keep all the required items for puja on the plate for worship, then offer them to the deities.

-Towards the end of the puja recite the Teej Katha and perform aarti.

-After the sacred puja, distribute prasad to the family.

Significance:

Married women fast throughout the day and break it on the following day. They apply hena on their palm, get dressed in the best of their fineries and offer prayer to the deity by singing and dancing to celebrate the occasion.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated to honour the beautiful bond of marriage and married women fast for the long life of their husbands. Devotees believe that on this day Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva bless them with prosperity and wellbeing.