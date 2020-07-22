Hariyali Teej 2020: Date, puja timings and significance of festival that celebrates union of Shiva and Parvati
Hariyali Teej is celebrated with fervour across Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh.
The festival of Teej that is celebrated in the month of Shravan is known as Hariyali Teej. Dedicated to the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Teej is of three types — Hariyali, Kajari and Hartalika.
The festival is celebrated with fervour across Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh. On this day, married women pray for a long life for their husbands. In 2020, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on 23 July.
It is believed that on the day of Teej, Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife after she observed a fast and practised austerity for years. Her devotion won the Lord over and he accepted Parvati as his wife in her 108th birth.
As per Drik Panchang, the tithi for Hariyali Teej 2020 begins on 7.22 pm on 22 July and ends on 5.03 pm on 23 July.
Hariyali Teej falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Shravan, usually two days prior to Nag Panchami. On this day, families send Sindhara or a bucket of gifts to their daughters and their in-laws.
On the day of Hariyali Teej, women dress beautifully in green sarees and adorn themselves with green bangles, which is considered to be the colour of the festival. Women also prepare swings or jhula and sing Teej folk songs.
Hariyali Teej is known as Choti Teej and Shravan Teej as well. Kajri Teej, which falls 15 days after Hariyali Teej, is also known as Badi Teej.
Like many other festivals in India, Teej too has a number of popular food items associated with it. Ghevar, which is a honeycomb-like dessert that is topped with dry fruits and kheer, is offered on this day, along with balushahi, shakkarpara and jalebi.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Nitish Kumar leads massive human chains across Bihar to raise awareness on his govt's efforts; waste of money, says Opposition
Nitish Kumar, whose third consecutive tenure as the chief minister of Bihar would end in less than a year, organised the event to raise awareness about efforts such as the 'Jal- Jeevan-Hariyali' drive, campaigns against dowry and child marriage and ban on sale and consumption of alcohol
In Bundelkhand, the onset of the rains is marked by nostalgia for sawan celebrations of the past
After a long summer marked by the dry, scorching heat and a relentless sun, the onset of the rains is a harbinger of good things to come, especially for the parched Bundeli landscape and its people
Festivities and food mark Teej in Nepal as festival of fertility enters second day
Teej is traditionally celebrated to honour Goddess Parvati's union with Lord Shiva.