Hariyali Teej 2020: Date, puja timings and significance of festival that celebrates union of Shiva and Parvati

The festival of Teej that is celebrated in the month of Shravan is known as Hariyali Teej. Dedicated to the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Teej is of three types — Hariyali, Kajari and Hartalika.

The festival is celebrated with fervour across Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh. On this day, married women pray for a long life for their husbands. In 2020, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on 23 July.

It is believed that on the day of Teej, Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife after she observed a fast and practised austerity for years. Her devotion won the Lord over and he accepted Parvati as his wife in her 108th birth.

As per Drik Panchang, the tithi for Hariyali Teej 2020 begins on 7.22 pm on 22 July and ends on 5.03 pm on 23 July.

Hariyali Teej falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Shravan, usually two days prior to Nag Panchami. On this day, families send Sindhara or a bucket of gifts to their daughters and their in-laws.

On the day of Hariyali Teej, women dress beautifully in green sarees and adorn themselves with green bangles, which is considered to be the colour of the festival. Women also prepare swings or jhula and sing Teej folk songs.

Hariyali Teej is known as Choti Teej and Shravan Teej as well. Kajri Teej, which falls 15 days after Hariyali Teej, is also known as Badi Teej.

Like many other festivals in India, Teej too has a number of popular food items associated with it. Ghevar, which is a honeycomb-like dessert that is topped with dry fruits and kheer, is offered on this day, along with balushahi, shakkarpara and jalebi.