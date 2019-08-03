Hariyali Teej 2019: From rituals to celebrations, all you need to know about Hindu festival being observed today

Teej, a Hindu festival celebrated during the monsoon every year is the third day that falls every month after the new moon as well as the third day after the full moon. This year, Hariyali Teej falls on 3 August. Hindus celebrate three Teej festivals across the country — Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

Significance:

Hariyali Teej, the festival is widely celebrated by married Hindu women in northern and western parts of India including states like Rajasthan, Harayana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The women pray for the well-being of their spouses during the festival. The word 'hariyali' translates to greenery and represents the monsoon season when downpour brightens up the surroundings.

The day also celebrates the determination of Goddess Parvati who as per Hindu mythology surrounding the festival took 108 re-births until Lord Shiva gave in to her dedication and tied the nuptial knot with her. Many believe that on this day, the Goddess declared that fasting and performing certain rituals will bless women with a happy married life.

How is it celebrated?

While the way of celebration may vary, there are certain things without which Teej is incomplete. Devotees perform puja to celebrate and mark the joyous reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. They also recite mantras like Shanti Mantra and Shama Mantra to conclude Haryali Teej.

On this day, women dress up in traditional attires and don all hues of green, from bangles to sari as they observe a day-long fast to pray to Parvati and Shiva for their marital life.

They also wear henna designs or ‘mehendi’ on their hands as it is considered a 'shagun' (sign of good luck) and listen to old folklores of Shiva and Parvati. Women indulge in a hearty vegetarian meal consisting of rice and different kind of curries along with festive sweets like ghevar and ladoo to break their fasts.

Ghewar, a traditional Rajasthani sweet, is made especially in this season and is Teej's special dessert. Most commonly made of all-purpose flour, topped with khoya, cream, nuts and silver varq, the sweet dish is a staple of this festival. Other sweet delicacies made to celebrate this day include kheer, malpua and halwa.