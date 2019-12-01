Harivansh Narayan Singh condemns 25-year-old vet's rape, murder in Hyderabad, blames western 'consumerist culture' for loss of values

Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Sunday expressed his sadness over the alleged rape and murder of veterinarian in Hyderabad and called for "character-building" in the society.

"Got goosebumps after reading chilling details of the atrocities done on the young woman. We need to take stock of where our society is headed. We should be ashamed that we cannot even give our daughters security. There is a dire need of character-building in our society, as suggested by Gandhi ji (Mahatma Gandhi). We need to build a society that is free of any sort of greed," he said while speaking to ANI.

"Vinoba Bhave once said in the 1950s that the manner in which we have embraced the western model of development, we do not know where this consumerist culture will take us. If one loses wealth/health, there is no worry. But, if we lose values as a society, the damage will be irreplaceable," he added.

The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.

The body was later identified as that of a veterinary doctor from the city. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The police on Friday arrested four persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the veterinary doctor.

