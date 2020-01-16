Harish Salve appointed Queen's Counsel for courts of England and Wales; title is awarded to people who have demonstrated particular expertise

Senior Advocate Harish Salve has been appointed as Queen's Counsel (QC) for the courts of England and Wales, reports said on Thursday.

Salve, along with other persons who have also been appointed to the post, will be formally appointed as QC on 16 March this year, Bar and Bench reported.

The title of Queen's Counsel is awarded to those who have demonstrated particular skill and expertise in the legal field.

Salve, who is a barrister with the legal firm Blackstone Chambers, had served as the Solicitor General of India from November 1999 to November 2002.

Salve was India's lead counsel on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The court, by a vote of 15-1 in the Jadhav case, had upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations on several counts. The world court had ordered Islamabad to carry out an effective "review and reconsideration" of his conviction.

With inputs from ANI

