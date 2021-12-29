Haridwar hate speech case: 'Dharma Sansad' members, cop caught on camera laughing about being 'unbiased'; Twitter erupts in anger

A new video has gone viral on social in which the members are seen filing a counter police complaint against maulanas or clerics

The Haridwar ‘Dharma Sansad’, which evoked outrage and anger among people, with many questioning if 'India was still a democracy' has again caused controversy.

In a video that has now gone viral, members of the 'dharma sansad' or religious assembly in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar are seen in a video laughing with a police officer, who they said will be “on our side”.

Here’s what has happened and how people are reacting to it online.

The incident

The video was captured on Tuesday when five members of the 'dharma sansad' went to the Haridwar police station to file a first information report against maulanas or clerics, who they alleged have been conspiring against Hindus and should be punished.

The video shows police officer, Rakesh Kathait, talking to Hindu Raksha Sena's Prabodhanand Giri, who organised the event; religious leader Yati Narasimhanand, Pooja Shakun Pandey aka 'Sadhvi Annapurna'; Anand Swaroop, head of a body named Shankaracharya Parishad, and Waseem Rizwi alias Jitendra Narayan.

All those who spoke at the Haridwar event filed a police complaint against "The Quran, maulvis of Haridwar and other unnamed Muslims" today. A police officer happily received it amid claps and slogans of Har Har Mahadev. pic.twitter.com/HITSIP6uqt — Ashutosh Bhardwaj (@ashubh) December 28, 2021

Pooja Shakun Pandey aka 'Sadhvi Annapurna' then tells the police official that he should “send a message that he is not biased” pointing to the copy of the complaint in his hand.

"You are a public officer and you should treat everyone equally. That is what we expect from you. May you always win," she says.

To it, Yati Narasimhanand, who is standing next to the officer says, "Nishpaksh kyun? Ladka hamari taraf hoga (Why unbiased? He will be on our side)" as the room bursts out laughing.

Incidentally, the names of Sadhvi Annapurna, and priest Dharamdas Maharaj have been added to the FIR that has been registered against the event for issuing hate speeches. Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was named in the initial FIR.

Reactions to the new video

The now viral video has evoked reactions across Twitter, with many questioning the authorities.

Noted journalist Faye D'Souza reacting to the video wrote, "The confidence to have this conversation on camera shouldn’t surprise us anymore."

The confidence to have this conversation on camera shouldn’t surprise us anymore https://t.co/AFsFtpDjEa — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) December 29, 2021

Another scribe tweeted: "Numb."

Another social media user asked, "what becomes of a democracy."

what becomes of a democracy when hindu terrörîsts are backed by law and order? https://t.co/dLdfsWx8Vq — Friendlass. (@___VintageSoul) December 28, 2021

Radhika Roy, a lawyer, wrote, "The rot is so deep now that even a change in the ruling party won’t be enough to eradicate it."

The rot is so deep now that even a change in the ruling party won’t be enough to eradicate it. Whoever comes to power will only end up utilising tactics meant to pacify such elements. https://t.co/Mf6SI15Fs0 — Radhika Roy (@royradhika7) December 29, 2021

Initial row

The event in Haridwar, held from 17-19 December, saw several leaders making inflammatory speeches and also calling for killing members of the minority community.

At one point, some of the seers warned Haridwar district administration against allowing Christmas celebrations in hotels and commercial establishments in the district.

In another video, Narsinghanand is seen to be offering Rs 1 crore to Hindu youth for becoming like LTTE leader Prabhakaran as he called upon Hindu youth to become “Prabhakaran” and “Bhindranwale”.

With inputs from agencies