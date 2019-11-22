Hardik Patel supports JNU students protest against fee hike; Patidar leader says affordable and good education is 'fundamental, constitutional right'

New Delhi: Patidar community leader Hardik Patel on Friday extended support to the protest by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) against the hostel fee hike. In a message posted on his Twitter handle, he said the students are not fighting a battle for themselves but for the coming generations.

सस्ती और अच्छी शिक्षा भारत के सभी बच्चों का मौलिक एवं संवैधानिक अधिकार हैं। सरकार के द्वारा शिक्षा का व्यापार करना और शिक्षा को महँगी करना घोर अपराध हैं। हम सब सस्ती और अच्छी शिक्षा का समर्थन करते हैं, जेएनयू के छात्रों की इस लड़ाई में हम सब उनके साथ हैं। आओ सब साथ मिलकर लड़े। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) November 18, 2019

He said there is a "conspiracy to end JNU" and alleged that the youth are being misguided in the name of religion and nationalism by the government. "The country's youth are engrossed in fake nationalism and religion instead of gaining education and are indifferent towards the movement in JNU. In fact, everyone should participate in this movement," he said in the message in Hindi.

He said if people do not want to get educated, or want their children to study, they should tell the JNU students that they "do not want education, but slavery" and the students should discontinue the struggle. The JNU students have been protesting against the hostel fee hike and have been on a strike by boycotting classes.

The HRD ministry has constituted a three-member committee to restore the normal functioning of the varsity.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.