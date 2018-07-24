You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Hardeep Singh Puri says 50 lakh household toilets constructed under Swachh Bharat; slum residents benefited most

India Press Trust of India Jul 24, 2018 14:47:57 IST

New Delhi: As many as 50 lakh individual household toilets (IHHT) have been constructed and another 7.62 lakh toilets are under construction under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

File image of Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. PTI

File image of Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. PTI

Puri said in Lok Sabha that the SBM-U mainly aims at making urban India free from open defecation and achieving 100 per cent scientific management of municipal solid waste in all 4,041 statutory towns of the country.

"Under SBM-U, 50,04,098 units of individual household toilets have been constructed and another 7,62,556 units are under construction," he said during Question Hour.

The minister said the number of community and public toilets constructed was 3,78,444 seats while another 35,599 such seats were under construction. He said most of the beneficiaries of the IHHT and nearly 100 percent beneficiaries of community toilets were residents of slum area.


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 14:47 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores