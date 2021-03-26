Hard copies of Class 10, 12 CBSE migration certificates; visit cbse.gov.in for details
The change in the issuance of the migration certificates will be effective from this year 2021 itself
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that hard copies of migration certificates for Class 10 and 12 students will only be issued “on request”.
In an official notification, the Board said, “It has been decided that hard copy of the migration certificate will be issued only to the students who would make a request for the same. Otherwise, the result and the soft copy of the migration certificate will be made available in Digilocker.”
The Board also said that the decision will make the process easier for students seeking admission for higher education in schools and colleges.
The change in the issuance of the migration certificates will be effective from this year 2021 itself. The board will no longer issue hard copies of these certificates from 2024 onwards. For further updates, students are advised to visit cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10 exams are slated to be held from 4 May to 7 June, while the Class 12 exams are scheduled to begin from 4 May to 14 June.
Follow these easy steps to download migration certificates from Digilocker:
Step 1: Use the mobile number sent to you on your mobile phones and login into your account
Step 2: Enter the one time password and the last six digits of your roll number as the security pin and login
Step 3: A new page will open in which students are required to click on the 'Issued Document' section of DigiLocker. Your required certificates will be displayed on the screen.
Meanwhile, students, who were unable to create their account through the SMS numbers, are advised to sign up with the DigiLocker and link their Aadhaar card numbers.
Step 1: A page will open on a new window where you need to select the 'Browse' option and the 'Central Board of Secondary Education' under the Education category
Step 2: Select the specific document, such as marksheet, passing certificate or migration certificate, which you want to download
Step 3: Fill in the required details, including the year of examination and roll number. A new page will open displaying that particular certificate.
