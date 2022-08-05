The aim here is to establish a personal connection with the flag as our relationship with the same has always been pretty formal

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is an initiative under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that aims to encourage people to bring the Indian Flag home and to hoist it in order to celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence.

The aim here is to establish a personal connection with the flag as our relationship with the same has always been pretty formal. While preparations are in full-swing across the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared a clip of the Border Security Force (BSF) participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

In the video shared by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, a BSF contingent could be seen marching in what looks like a desert of Rajasthan holding the Indian Flag. While some of the security personnel could be seen marching on foot, others were seen on camels leading to a spectacular visual.

The video has won hearts of internet users, which has received more than 14,000 views so far.

Have a look at the clip posted by the Minister here:

Reacting to the video, a user wrote that there was something that the tricolour conveyed to every Indian and all the people could feel that. He added that everything else was below this and concluded his tweet with a Jai Hind.

Another user reacted saying that the video was beautiful.

Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka quote tweeted the visual and appreciated the sight.



Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had participated in a Tiranga Yatra in Surat. Thousands of people were seen holding flags, including school and college students taking part in the Tiranga Yatra that started from the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium and ended at the Kargil Chowk in Surat.

Traffic was diverted by the police officials so as to make way for the yatra. Police personnel wore plain clothes and maintained the protocol.

The Indian Coast Guard too had marked their participation in the campaign by unfurling the tricolour underwater and had released the video of the same on Twitter.