In today’s age, the well-known companies ruling the tech market play on how best they present themselves outwardly. Nowadays, the money spent on advertisements is much more as compared to the investments in other sectors. The research and development (R&D) team of such prominent companies spends considerable length of time in making their own product stand out from the rest. In a similar vein, Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce company, recently gained praise for its tactful marketing skills. The company’s billboard was adorned in one of the busiest marketplaces, filled with affluent brands yet won the game.

The hoarding was retweeted by Pranav Mailarpawar. The clip shows renowned brands like Samsung, Puma, ASUS, Sony, Campus, Selection Plus among others sharing the space alongside Flipkart’s bright yellow board fitted between electronics-based companies. The board caption read: “There are 7 ads around us. Har ad me jo dikhta hai, wo Flipkart pe milta hai!”

The Bengaluru-based e-commerce company was lauded for its extraordinary approach to advertisement with the message, colour scheme, visuals – all working in its favour.

Check out the Twitter post:

The caption was: “Flipkart got no chill.”

Uploaded a day ago, the post has reached over 7.5 lakh views. It attracted over 33,000 likes.

Several users commented on the post. Check out some of the comments below:

“Marketing is at its finest,” wrote a user.

Another said: “Haha amazing! Copywriter.”

Third user said, “Perfect.”

“Jo nahi milta woh Amazon PE milta hai,” meaning “Whatever is not found here, can be brought on Amazon,” joked a fourth user.

However, another user shifted the matter to the real issues plaguing e-commerce industries today. The user asked, “Would anyone dare buy costly phones & laptops costing upwards of 75,000 on Flipkart or Amazon after hearing stories of customers getting duped? I wouldn’t. I will pay extra when I can see & feel the product before buying.”

Would you dare buy costly phones & laptops costing upwards of 75,000 on Flipkart or Amazon after hearing the stories of customers getting duped?

In the past few weeks, several cases have come forward where people have been cheated after ordering costly commodities via e-commerce companies. In one instance, a woman received a ‘fit-life’ watch after ordering an Apple series 8 watch online. In another, a man got delivered quinoa seeds inside a black Sigma lens box instead of the actual camera lens worth thousands.

After repeated calls and requests, the company representatives replied that they apologise for the inconvenience but are still investigating the matter.