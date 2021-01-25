Happy Republic Day 2021: From importance to celebrations, all you need to know about 26 January

Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January to commemorate the day the Constitution of India came into effect

Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January to commemorate the day the Constitution of India came into effect. Even though we had gained independence on 15 August, 1947, nascent India did not have its own laws which were drafted and finally adopted in the year 1950.

Let’s look into the importance of the Republic Day and how is it going to be celebrated this year

Republic Day 2021: Importance

When leaders realised that a full-fledged constitution that caters to the specific needs of Indians is needed, a Drafting Committee was appointed on 29 August, 1947.

The panel is responsible for scrutinising the “draft of the text of the Constitution of India prepared by Constitutional Adviser” along with “giving effect to the decisions already taken in the Assembly and including all matters which are ancillary thereto or which have to be provided in such a Constitution”.

The committee was asked to submit the final draft in front of the Constituent Assembly for consideration and revision.

The Drafting Committee had seven members, namely Alladi Krishnaswami Ayyar, N Gopalaswami, BR Ambedkar, KM Munshi, Mohammad Saadulla, BL Mitter and DP Khaitan. At its first meeting on 30 August, 1947, BR Ambedkar was elected as its chairperson.

After working for 2 years, 11 months and 18 days, the committee was prepared with the draft. The Constituent Assembly then formally adopted it on 26 November, 1949.

However, the day it came into effect was pushed back two months to 26 January, 1950 as it marked the anniversary of the Purna Swaraj Diwas which was on 26 January, 1930. On this day, a resolution demanding “complete freedom” from the British was drawn.

Republic Day 2021: How will it be celebrated this year

Every year, a Republic Day parade is held at the Rajpath in New Delhi. The day begins with the prime minister paying tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in India Gate. The president also hoists a flag at Rajpath and several important dignitaries, alongside the Prime minister and the president, are present for the parade.

Colourful tableaus, tank show, air show and bike pyramids are some of the most famous attractions of the parade. Also, a foreign head of the state is invited as the chief guest.

However, things will be different this year, given we are still coping with the pandemic. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to call off his trip due to the second lockdown imposed in the country and a large number of people will not be allowed in 2021.

The number of marching contingents from the armed forces has been also reduced.