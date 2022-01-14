Happy Pongal 2022: All you need to know about timings, date and rituals of four-day festival

Pongal, which means “spilling over”, comes from one of the rituals observed in the festival, which sees freshly harvested rice is boiled, along with jaggery and milk, in a new clay pot until the substance overflows.

The festival of Pongal will be celebrated in Tamil Nadu from 14 to 17 January this year. The harvest festival marks the transition of the Sun into the Makara (Capricorn) zodiac sign. The four-day festival of Pongal is dedicated to the Sun God (Lord Surya).

Significance:

In India, the harvest festival is also celebrated as Lohri in Punjab, Magh Bihu in Assam and Makar Sankranti in other parts of the country. Farmers pray to the Sun god for a prosperous harvest and hope they can invoke the god and receive his blessings through various rituals.

Pongal, which means “spilling over”, comes from one of the rituals observed in the festival, which sees freshly harvested rice is boiled, along with jaggery and milk, in a new clay pot until the substance overflows.

The ritual is said to represent the sun’s steady heating of the Earth as well as denote favourable beginnings. The festival of Pongal also marks the transition to warmer days and the lessening of the winter season. It also denotes the coming of the auspicious Uttarayana period.

The traditional bull-taming event of Jallikattu is also held during Pongal every year.

Date and timings:

Pongal is known as Thai Pongal as well since it falls in the month of Thai, which is the 10th month of the Tamil calendar. The Thai Pongal Sankranti moment will be held at 2:43 pm on 14 January. The final day of Pongal would be 17 January this year.

Celebrations:

Bhogi Pongal, on the first day of the festival, sees the house being cleaned and old things being thrown away. During Surya Pongal, the second and most important day of the festival, Lord Surya is honoured by devotees.

On Maattu Pongal, the third day of the harvest festival, cattle are worshipped and garlanded. On the fourth day, known as Kanum Pongal, families come together for social gatherings. A feast is prepared for the whole family using freshly harvested grains.