Happy no matter what team wins’: Memers have fun as #RishiSunak trends after India-England T20 WC match
Twitterati posted memes on Sunak's 'çonfusion' on which team to support during the India-England T20 WC match
New Delhi: #RishiSunak started trending on Twitter after the India-England T20 WC match. Sunak recently took over 10, Downing Street in London as the prime minister of the United Kingdom.
Twitterati posted memes on Sunak’s ‘çonfusion’ on which team to support during the India-England T20 WC match.
Here are some of the memes which will leave you in splits.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when India does well against England Today.#ICCT20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/PNRKvu7Sqb
— Ryan, TEN HAG MUFC 🇾🇪 (@TenHagWay) November 10, 2022
Rishi Sunak rn deciding whether he should be happy or sad pic.twitter.com/X8QekmGvDA
— SureaboutShor (@SureAboutShor) November 10, 2022
Some of the memes said that Rishi Sunak would have a similar reaction if either of the teams win.
rishi sunak Today.#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/lII9sDz32e
— वेल्ला इंसान (@ChadwaHannan) November 10, 2022
Rishi Sunak be like..🤭🤭#INDvENG #T20WorldCup #SemiFinalT20WC #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/9EosL9FzcV
— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) November 10, 2022
One of the memes was a screengrab from an Akshay Kumar film.
The Indian Origin PM of England Rishi Sunak after watching #England beat Team India by 10 Wickets in #INDvsENG Semifinal 👇😭👇#BCCI #TeamIndia #BoycottIPL #T20Iworldcup2022 #captaincy #PAKvsEng #Chokers pic.twitter.com/KuHaQplM78
— Tanisha Sarania (@SaraniaTanisha) November 10, 2022
also read
UK PM Rishi Sunak to take big step against China, may shut Confucius Institutes
UK has the highest number of Confucius Institutes in the world with a total of 30 in universities across the island nation. All of them are in the cross hairs of the British government led by Rishi Sunak
'Excited' about what UK, India can achieve as they deepen partnership: Rishi Sunak tells PM Modi
Sunak, 42, was elected Conservative Party leader on Monday, marking a very special Diwali for the former Chancellor of Exchequer who entered 10 Downing Street as the first Indian-origin and also the youngest British PM in 210 years
New British PM Rishi Sunak warns of ‘very difficult decisions’ to tackle economic crisis
Sunak, Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister, took office on Tuesday with a pledge to fix the “mistakes” his predecessor Liz Truss made which left a black hole in government finances and the markets in turmoil