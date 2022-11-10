Happy no matter what team wins’: Memers have fun as #RishiSunak trends after India-England T20 WC match

India

FP Trending November 10, 2022 18:56:19 IST
New Delhi: #RishiSunak started trending on Twitter after the India-England T20 WC match. Sunak recently took over 10, Downing Street in London as the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Twitterati posted memes on Sunak’s ‘çonfusion’ on which team to support during the India-England T20 WC match.

Here are some of the memes which will leave you in splits.

Some of the memes said that Rishi Sunak would have a similar reaction if either of the teams win.

One of the memes was a screengrab from an Akshay Kumar film.

