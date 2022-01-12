Happy Lohri 2022: Find wishes, greetings and messages to share with your loved ones

This significant festival is celebrated every year as it marks the completion of winter season and the arrival of warmer days

Lohri is observed among Sikh and Hindu communities around the world.

Lohri is also a festival that marks the beginning of the harvest season.

This year, Lohri falls on 13 January (Thursday) and is celebrated in the Northern part of India, especially in Punjab.

This festival comes a day before Makar Sankranti and marks the harvest of Rabi crops.

On the day of the festival, people gather to light bonfires and offer prayers to Agni (fire) and the Sun god. They perform this celebration for abundant crops in the coming harvest season. Additionally, they also enjoy special appetisers like sesame laddoos, peanuts, gajak and lots more.

Here are few greetings, wishes and messages to share with your loved ones:

Hope you enjoy this festival with the sweetness of moongfali and spread happiness among family and friends. Happy Lohri!

Wishing that this harvest season brightens up your face with a smile, so that you enjoy the year. Happy Lohri!

Hope this festive season brings love, happiness and joy to you and your loved ones. May all your dreams come true this year. Happy Lohri!

Spread happiness and peace on Lohri as the day is full of excitement and joy. I wish you all a very Happy Lohri!

Sending you and your family the warmest wishes of Lohri! May almighty always keep showering his blessings upon you. God Bless!

May the Lohri fire burn away all your sadness and brighten your life with warmth, joy, happiness, and love forever. Happy Lohri!

On this blessed day of Lohri, I wish and pray that you receive all the joy and peace in the world. Happy Lohri!