This year, Father’s Day will be observed on 20 June, 2021; here is a list of messages, quotes and wishes that one can share to mark the day

“Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad,” said Wade Boggs, a former professional baseball player. This heartfelt quote speaks about all those fathers who are actively involved in the upbringing of their children and are present to support them.

Father’s Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June in most parts of the world. This year, Father’s Day will be observed on 20 June, 2021.

Here is a list of messages and quotes that one can share on Father' Day:

The greatest gift I ever had came from God. I call him Father, can’t thank you enough... You’ve given me a joyful life filled with abundant love... Happy Father’s Day Dad

Even though Father’s Day comes once a year, I hope you know that I appreciate everything you’ve done for me each and every day, Love you Dad.

Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers who are patient, loving, dedicated, hard-working and generous.

You are my superhero, my best friend and my troubleshooter! Happy Father's Day.

