Happy Dussehra 2021: Wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones

The festival of Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami, will be marked on Friday, 15 October this year. One of the prominent Hindu festivals, which is celebrated across the country, Dussehra is observed to mark the victory of good over evil as Lord Ram defeated Ravana, the Lanka King, on this day.

It is celebrated on the tenth day of the Hindu calendar's Ashvin month (September-October). On this day, as per scriptures, Goddess Durga had also defeated the demon Mahishasur. Hence, Dussehra also marks the end of the nine-day long festival Navratri.

The festival is usually celebrated in a grand manner all over the country by burning huge effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarana, and Meghnada. Ramleela, a theatrical enactment of Ramayana, is organised at various places as a part of the celebrations. However, amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, no grand celebrations will take place this year.

Around 20 days after Dussehra, the festival of Diwali will be celebrated which marks Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.

On the occasion of Dussehra, take a look at a few wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your family and friends:

- May God Ram keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Happy Dussehra!

- May Lord Ram's grace be with you and your family and may you always keep spreading love and happiness! Wishing a very happy Vijaya Dashami.

- Good health, wealth, success, and prosperity, may Goddess Durga bless you with all these things on this pious day of Vijayadashami! Stay healthy and stay cheerful!

- On this special day, as you celebrate valour and courage, triumph of good over evil, wish you success and happiness in everything you do.

- This Dussehra, transform into a better person by getting rid of Kama vasana (Lust), Krodha (Anger), Moha (Attraction), Lobha (Greed), Garva (Over Pride), Irshya (Jealousy), Swartha (Selfishness), Anyaaya (Injustice), Amanavata (Cruelty) and Ahankara (Ego). Wishing a very Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

“Don’t kill, but conquer the Ravana in you” - Vikrmn, Corpkshetra

"The fragrance of the flower is never borne against the breeze, but the fragrance of human virtues diffuses itself everywhere" – Ramayana

“I hope that real love and truth are stronger in the end than any evil or misfortune in the world” - Charles Dickens

“Shooting arrows at the multiple heads never kills the problem, one head replaces another, killing it will take just one focused shot at the heart of the problem” - Shahenshah Hafeez Khan